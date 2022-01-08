Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $97,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $827,284,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,074.97 and a 200-day moving average of $854.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.