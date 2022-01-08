Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $132,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

