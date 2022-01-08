Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

