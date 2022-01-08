TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

