The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.65 on Friday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.