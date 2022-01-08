The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $953.95

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 953.95 ($12.85) and last traded at GBX 955.81 ($12.88), with a volume of 9393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 975 ($13.14).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 999.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.49. The firm has a market cap of £889.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 991 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($33,384.99).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

