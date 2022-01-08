The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average of $218.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

