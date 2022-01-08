The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

