The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

SCHW opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

