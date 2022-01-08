The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,138,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $354.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.89. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.60.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

