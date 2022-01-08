The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $416.00 at UBS Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $415.00 to $416.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $397.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.