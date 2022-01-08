The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $44.69. 1,094,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,597. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

