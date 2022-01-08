The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,888,000 after acquiring an additional 468,569 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

Home Depot stock opened at $393.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

