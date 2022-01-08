The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 30.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.1% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

