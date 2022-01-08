The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Shares of Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.