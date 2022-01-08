The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

