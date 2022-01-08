The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $405,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Progressive by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 164.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 166,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103,562 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 408,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $37,846,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

