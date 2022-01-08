The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,708 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $158,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.65. 69,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,541,721. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.70. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

