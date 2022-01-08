TheStreet Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to B

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.