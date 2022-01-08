TheStreet Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to B

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.
ALLETE stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
