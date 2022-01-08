TheStreet Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to “B-“

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FOX has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.00 on Thursday. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.