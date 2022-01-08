Thingschain Trading Down 19.4% This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $24,225.41 and approximately $6.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,818.70 or 0.99920541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00085558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034578 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.01 or 0.00807830 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

