Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TLRY. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Tilray has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tilray by 6.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 6.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tilray by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

