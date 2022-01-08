Time New Bank Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,784.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $82,784.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005487 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

