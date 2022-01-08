Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTY. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after buying an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

