Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of TGLVY opened at $2.15 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 21.19%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

