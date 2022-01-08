Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 485,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

