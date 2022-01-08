Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

