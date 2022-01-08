Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,882 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 56,484 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $25,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

