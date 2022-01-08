Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,286 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $252.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.