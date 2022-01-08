Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 26,202 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $18,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.