Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 560.3% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after buying an additional 100,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $139.29 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

