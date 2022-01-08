TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 316,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 196,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TPG Pace Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,960,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,980,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS)

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.