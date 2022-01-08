TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $683.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,896,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

