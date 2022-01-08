TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TransAlta by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 258,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 277,972.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransAlta by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,912 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.