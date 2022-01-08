Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $94.55

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.55, but opened at $90.96. Transcat shares last traded at $90.96, with a volume of 4 shares.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Get Transcat alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.