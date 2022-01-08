Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TCI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

