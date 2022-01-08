Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 310.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Transocean worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

