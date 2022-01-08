Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE:TNL opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

