Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,354 shares of company stock worth $1,533,213. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

