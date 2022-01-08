Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,159 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 49.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 311.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 138.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

