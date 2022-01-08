Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,509 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

IOVA stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

