Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,397,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.71. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

