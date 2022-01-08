Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,319 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,521. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

