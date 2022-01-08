Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.05 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

