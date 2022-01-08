Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $734,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jamf were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

BATS JAMF opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last three months.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.