Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Lessened by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

