Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $32.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of TRN opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
Featured Story: Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.