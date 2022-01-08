Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $32.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 115,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRN opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

