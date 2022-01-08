TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Update

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 663,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 868,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,539. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $360.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. Analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.