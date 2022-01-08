TrueFlip Market Cap Reaches $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006191 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

