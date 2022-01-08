Truist Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $80.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective increased by Truist from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.23.

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

