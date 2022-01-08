Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $461.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

